iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,120,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

