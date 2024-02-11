JDM Financial Group LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,084,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $58.94. 6,915,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $59.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

