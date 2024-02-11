Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.
NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. 11,255,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,300,750. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
