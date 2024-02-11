Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. 11,255,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,300,750. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.