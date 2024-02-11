American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Has $68.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $68,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

