Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

