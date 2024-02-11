Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.11. 8,420,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,167,524. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

