Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,368,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,128,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

