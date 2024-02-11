Act Two Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Act Two Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.6% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $276.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,899. The company has a market capitalization of $507.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

