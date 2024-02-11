Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 270,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.16. 988,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.39%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

