Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

APTV stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. 2,928,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,783. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

