Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,380. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.30.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.