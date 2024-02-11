Blur Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Blur has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $51.18 million and approximately $64.79 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,302,895,195.9665146 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.62975618 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $66,164,942.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

