Casper Price Tops $0.0346 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $408.31 million and $4.29 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,371,923,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,786,317,855 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,370,678,632 with 11,785,131,785 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03469466 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $5,729,840.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

