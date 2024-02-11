Deutsche Bank AG Sells 138,378 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,378 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of Automatic Data Processing worth $438,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.99. 1,243,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.