AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.04% of AutoZone worth $464,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.9 %

AZO stock traded down $51.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,680.00. 220,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,541. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,665.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,586.19.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

