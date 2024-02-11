Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Boosted by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 4.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.99. 13,843,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,444,740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

