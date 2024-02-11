RS Crum Inc. Has $10.11 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,951,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,366,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

