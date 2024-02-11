Deutsche Bank AG Sells 251,282 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251,282 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Mastercard worth $915,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $429.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

