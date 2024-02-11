Deutsche Bank AG Has $875.86 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,805,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,247 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $875,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 822,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.48. 2,870,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.