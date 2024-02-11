Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,901,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 786,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $588,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,921,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,110,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $371,005,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Salesforce stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.30. 4,376,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,639. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $295.24. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

