Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 156,332 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,332 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.96% of Progressive worth $785,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Progressive by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Progressive by 27.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 152,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.72. 1,968,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,948. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.23.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

