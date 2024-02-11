Deutsche Bank AG Has $548.87 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,388,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,711,489 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.87% of PayPal worth $548,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. 31,421,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,922,610. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

