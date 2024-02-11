iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.