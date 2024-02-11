Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 44,885 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,885 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $103.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.