Seascape Capital Management Purchases 222 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in AMETEK by 48.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.50. 814,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $168.63. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.