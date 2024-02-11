NEM Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $318.00 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEM Profile

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

