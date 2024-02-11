Ankr Price Reaches $0.0248 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Ankr has a total market cap of $248.10 million and $12.33 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015578 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014768 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,147.66 or 0.99962616 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00184344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02481586 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $9,602,257.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

