Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $949,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $5,143,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,593,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047,030. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.