Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,491,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,663,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.