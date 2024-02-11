Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,009. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

