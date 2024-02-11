Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New $687,000 Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,289. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

