Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 256,411 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,554,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 267,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,463,000 after buying an additional 36,628 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,891 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $227.22. 1,544,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

