Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.87 and a 200 day moving average of $471.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.