Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %

CMG traded up $17.87 on Friday, reaching $2,638.35. The company had a trading volume of 211,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,960. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,326.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,080.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

