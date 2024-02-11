Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 15,133,323.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,540,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539,997 shares during the period. Seaboard makes up 9.4% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 468.04% of Seaboard worth $17,038,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,055,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 2,402.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

SEB traded up $16.17 on Friday, reaching $3,567.47. 1,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.44. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,402.38 and a twelve month high of $4,080.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

