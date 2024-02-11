KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) is Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s 3rd Largest Position

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation cut its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,748 shares during the period. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,640,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,959,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.94. 39,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,292. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.