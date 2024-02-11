New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. PDD comprises about 11.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in PDD by 67.6% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in PDD by 54.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the third quarter worth $5,943,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in PDD in the third quarter worth $11,768,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PDD by 36.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,481,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,278,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.48. 3,110,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,357,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.76.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

