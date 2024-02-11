MetisDAO Price Tops $88.67 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $88.67 or 0.00184666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $465.55 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015612 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,999.75 or 0.99968393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009784 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002986 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 88.13301575 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $18,913,808.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

