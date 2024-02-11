Secret (SIE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $274.40

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and $274.40 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00279359 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $686.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

