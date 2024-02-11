Conflux Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $829.95 million and $26.95 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,969,564,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,744,564,450 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,969,411,701.52 with 3,744,411,688.81 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22496074 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $31,549,209.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

