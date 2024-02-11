Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.22 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $6.36 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00082810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000787 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.