BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $299.0 million-$309.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.0 million. BILL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.090-2.310 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.95.
In other BILL news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,725.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
