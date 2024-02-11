Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.30. 11,001,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,402,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

