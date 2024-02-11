Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,426 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $759,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 31.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $627.21. 2,091,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.28 and its 200-day moving average is $567.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

