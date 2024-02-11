McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s 8th Largest Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 218,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 47,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,027. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

