WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.900-16.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. WEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.90 to $16.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.75.

NYSE:WEX opened at $212.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.04 and its 200-day moving average is $189.80. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $213.61.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

