iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,701,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after buying an additional 531,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

