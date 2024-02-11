Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $6.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.40 and a 200 day moving average of $204.18. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $1,441,186.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,117,954.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,629 shares of company stock worth $69,245,290 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

