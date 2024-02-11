Hutchinson Capital Management CA Acquires New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,000. Diageo makes up approximately 2.1% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.48. The company had a trading volume of 418,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,114. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

