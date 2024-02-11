Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 232,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,825. The firm has a market cap of $600.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.37%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

